Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen enters second round

Jakarta: In badminton. star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament. Lakshya Sen defeated Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in straight-games by ‘21-12, 21-17’ in an opening round match in 40 minutes.

Lakshya Sen, who sneaked into the Olympic qualification with back-to-back semifinal finishes at French Open and All England Championships, will next face the winner of the match between seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

However, it was curtains for Kiran George from the men’s singles event, but not before giving a tough fight to Hong Yang Weng of China ‘21-11, 10-21, 20-22’. The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy had to battle hard before prevailing ‘18-21, 21-16, 21-17’ over the American pair of Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai in the opening round. The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be up against Chinese Taipei’s Yu-Pei Cheng and Yu Hsing Sun, while former world no.1 HS Prannoy will lock horns against Priyanshu Rajawat in an all-Indian men’s singles opening round contest.