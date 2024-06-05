Infinix launches new smart TV in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV was launched in India. The Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV is priced in India at Rs. 9,499. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart from June 24.

The Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart television has a 32-inch LED panel that offers 250 nits brightness and very slim bezels. Infinix 32Y1 Plus smart TV is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of onboard memory and runs on WebOS.

The newly launched Infinix smart TV is also equipped with stereo speakers with 16 watts of audio output alongside Dolby Audio support. The Infinix 32Y1 Plus comes pre-installed with Jio Cinema, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and more. The accompanying remote has a slim design and comes with dedicated hotkeys for select streaming apps. Connectivity options on the Infinix 32Y1 Plus include two HDMI and two USB ports, a LAN port, as well as a headphone jack.