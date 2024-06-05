Karnataka seeks Uttarakhand’s help to rescue stranded trekkers

Four trekkers are feared dead after a 22-member team from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and local guides became trapped in adverse weather conditions during their trek to Sahastra Tal in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Karnataka government is collaborating with Uttarakhand officials to rescue the stranded trekkers.

The team, consisting of 19 trekkers and three guides, began their journey on May 29 and was due to return by June 7. However, they encountered severe weather, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, which caused them to lose their way and become trapped. The rescue operation, led by Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht, involves the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Air Force, forest personnel, police, and local volunteers. As of Wednesday morning, ten trekkers have been rescued, with four sent to Dehradun for further examination.

Karnataka’s Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has traveled to Dehradun to oversee the rescue efforts, acting on the directions of the Chief Minister. Additionally, Disaster Management Commissioner Sunil Kumar has been dispatched to coordinate the operation. Despite the successful rescue of some team members, 11 trekkers remain unaccounted for, and efforts to locate them are ongoing. The challenging terrain of Sahastra Tal, at an altitude of 4,100 to 4,400 meters, makes the rescue operations particularly difficult.