Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the youngest members of Parliament

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has declared the results for 542 out of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies so far. The BJP has secured 240 seats, while the Indian National Congress trails with 99.

4 youngsters has became the youngest members of Parliament (MPs) after winning the Lok Sabha elections. All these four MPs were aged 25. Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj fought on Samajwadi Party’s ticket, while Shambhavi Choudhary and Sanjana Jatav were fielded by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Congress respectively.

Shambhavi Choudhary: Shambhavi Choudhary is the daughter of Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar.She won from the Samastipur constituency after defeating Sunny Hazari of Congress. Sunny Hazari is the son of JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari.

Sanjana Jatav: Sanjana Jatav won from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan. The 25-year-old defeated BJP’s Ramswaroop Koli by a margin of 51,983 votes. She had also fought the 2023 Assemby elections but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Khedi by just 409 votes. Sanjana is married to Kaptan Singh – a Rajasthan police constable.

Pushpendra and Priya Saroj: Pushpendra Saroj of Samajwadi party won from Kaushambi parliamentary seat in uttar Pradesh. He defeated sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by a margin of 103,944 votes. He is the son of five-time MLA and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Inderjit Saroj.

Priya Saroj won from the Machhlishahr seat by a margin of 35,850 votes. She had been pitted against sitting BJP MP Bholanath. Priya is the daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj.