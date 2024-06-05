Major fire erupts at Lajpat Nagar eye hospital in Delhi

A significant fire broke out at Eye 7 Hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday morning, prompting a rapid response from emergency services. Twelve fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which was reported at 11:30 AM. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, no injuries have been reported so far, and efforts to control and extinguish the fire are ongoing.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another major fire at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, a few days earlier. In that case, the fire broke out on the second floor, but fortunately, no injuries occurred as the building was evacuated in time. These consecutive fires have heightened concerns about fire safety protocols in Delhi’s medical facilities.

In light of these incidents, the Delhi government has mandated comprehensive fire audits for all state-run and private healthcare institutions to identify and rectify potential fire hazards. This directive comes after a tragic fire at a hospital in Vivek Vihar last month, which resulted in the deaths of six newborns and injuries to five other infants. Subsequent investigations revealed several safety lapses, including the presence of 27 oxygen cylinders, five of which exploded during the fire.