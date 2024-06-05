Mercedes-Benz launches new luxury car in India: Details

Mumbai: The premium car maker in the luxury segment Mercedes-Benz has added C 300 AMG variant in the Indian markets. The model can be purchased at a price tag of Rs 69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in an exclusive Patagonia Red paint scheme, while Sodalite Blue paint finish continues to be offered across all variants.

The newly released C 300 AMG line is positioned a step above C 200 and C 220d. It also has replaced the C 300d diesel one as it is no more in sale.

The C 300 uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which has been paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The unit generates power of 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The mild hybrid system boost overall power by up to 23 bhp and 205 Nm. The unit is mated with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, sending the power via front wheels.

The company claims that the performance-oriented car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6 seconds. The vehicle has received a long list of features. The list includes heated and ventilated front seats, six USB type-C fast charging ports, 360-degree cameras, with dynamic guidelines, a digital key handover feature via the Mercedes ME Application, and adaptive high beam assist among others. It also comes with a Burmester 3D sound system, remote boot control, Mercedes’ Digital Lights headlamp tech, blind spot assist, and whatnot.