Motorola Edge 2024 Launched: Snapdragon 7s, IP68 Rating

Motorola unveiled the Motorola Edge 2024 in the US on June 4, featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Additional features include a customizable Quick Button and an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Priced at $549.99 (approximately Rs. 45,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the Motorola Edge 2024 will be available for purchase in the US from June 20. It can be bought via the Motorola website, Amazon, BestBuy, and various carriers including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible. The company has also announced plans to release the smartphone in Canada in the coming months.

The phone’s release in other global markets has not yet been detailed. The Motorola Edge 2024 aims to provide a competitive mid-range option with its powerful specifications and robust build, catering to users looking for a high-performance smartphone with advanced camera capabilities and rapid charging technology.