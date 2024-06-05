NEET-UG Results: 67 students achieve rank 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2024 results on Tuesday, revealing that an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved All India Rank 1. The top percentile for this year’s exam is 99.997129, with Rajasthan boasting the highest number of top scorers—11 candidates from the state secured All India Rank 1. The NEET UG exam, conducted on May 5, saw a record registration of 24 lakh candidates, including over 10 lakh male students, over 13 lakh female students, and 24 individuals from the third gender category. The exam took place in 4,750 centers across 571 cities in India and 14 cities internationally.

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra with 2,79,904, and Rajasthan with 1,96,139. The provisional answer key was released by NTA on May 29, with candidates given until May 31 to raise objections. This year’s cut-off for general and general-PH category candidates has increased from 720-137 in the previous year to 720-164. The NEET UG exams are essential for admissions to undergraduate courses such as BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS in medical institutions across India.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, and more, in addition to being held in 14 cities outside India like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Singapore. Candidates can check their results on the official NTA website. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will oversee the counseling process for 15 percent All India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, and other specified institutions. Detailed schedules and information on counseling will be available on the websites of the Union Health Ministry and the Medical Education Directorates of the respective states.