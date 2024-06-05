PM Modi Celebrates India’s Forest Growth on World Environment Day

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Plant 4 Mother’ campaign on World Environment Day, encouraging people to plant trees as a tribute to Mother Nature. PM Modi himself planted a tree, highlighting his commitment to environmental protection. He urged everyone to participate and share their planting efforts using the hashtag #Plant4Mother.

PM Modi emphasized India’s efforts towards sustainable development, noting the significant increase in forest cover over the past decade. He praised local communities for their leadership in environmental initiatives, which have greatly contributed to the country’s sustainable progress.

World Environment Day, established following the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, has been celebrated annually on June 5th since 1973. This day aims to raise awareness and inspire actions for environmental conservation worldwide.