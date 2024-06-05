PM Modi Expected to Take Oath for Third Term on June 8

Following the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take his oath for a third term on June 8th. The ANI news agency reported, “The formation of the NDA government and the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to take place on June 8th.” The Election Commission of India has confirmed the results for all constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress winning 99 seats.

Despite the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surpassing the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha, this election marks the first time since 2014 that the BJP has not achieved the majority on its own. The NDA will form the government with substantial support from allies JDU and TDP, who have pledged their backing. The INDIA bloc, in contrast, fell 39 seats short of the majority, with the Congress securing 99 seats.

In preparation for forming the government, key political meetings are being held in Delhi by both the NDA and INDIA alliances to strategize their next steps. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already arrived in Delhi to participate in the NDA meeting to discuss plans for the Modi 3.0 government. Prime Minister Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on June 8th is set to be a significant event following the NDA’s electoral victory.