PM Modi tenders resignation to president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to tender his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. President Murmu accepted the resignation and requested that Modi and his ministers continue until the new government assumes office. This follows the Union Cabinet’s recommendation to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats, falling short of an absolute majority but still surpassing the halfway mark of 272 with the support of the NDA. The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, increased its seats from 52 in 2019 to 99, impacting the BJP’s performance in Rajasthan and Haryana.

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are set to hold key meetings with their alliance partners later today to discuss the election results and strategize for government formation. These discussions will be crucial in determining the political landscape and the composition of the next government.