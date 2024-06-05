Redmi launches 13 4G: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi 13 4G has been launched in select European countries. The company has not yet confirmed if the handset will see an India or a global launch.

The Redmi 13 4G starts at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The phone is offered in three colours – black, blue, and pink. It is available for sale in select European markets via online retailers.

Redmi 13 4G sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland lowlight and flicker-free certification. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB and up to 256GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Redmi 13 4G carries a 108-megapixel main sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi 13 4G packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. However, the phone does not ship with a charger in-the-box and customers need to buy one separately. It also supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity.