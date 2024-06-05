Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices erased some of the previous day losses and ended higher on Wednesday, June 5. BSE Sensex settled at 74,382.24, up 2,303.19 points or 3.20 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,620.30, up 735.80 points or 3.36 percent.

About 2348 shares advanced, 1008 shares declined, and 74 shares unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 109, and those that hit a 52-week low was 107. In addition, 161 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 343 hit the upper circuit. Except BPCL and L&T, all other BSE Sensex and Nifty stocks ended higher.

All the sectoral indices ended on a positive note with Auto, Bank, FMCG, Metal, Telecom and Media up 4-6 percent. The BSE midcap index rose 4 percent while the smallcap index gained 3 percent.