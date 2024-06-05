Suresh Gopi receives congratulations from Mohanlal, Mammootty

Suresh Gopi’s victory in the Kerala Lok Sabha seat of Thrissur on June 4 marked a significant milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Celebrated by numerous celebrities and fans, his win was particularly acknowledged by Mohanlal, who shared a congratulatory message and photo on his X (formerly Twitter) page, and Mammootty, who also posted a heartfelt congratulation. Suresh Gopi expressed his gratitude for their support on his social media platform.

An accomplished actor, politician, playback singer, and TV presenter, Suresh Gopi has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, with notable contributions to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, appearing in over 250 films. His recent role in the 2023 film “Garudan” received positive reviews. Additionally, he is producing four Malayalam films: ‘JSK’, ‘Ottakkomban’, ‘SG 251’, and ‘Oruperumkaliyattam’.