9 Bengaluru Trekkers Die in Uttarakhand’s Sahastra Tal

Nine trekkers from Bengaluru perished due to severe weather conditions during a trek near Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday. The tragedy struck a group of 22 trekkers, organized by the Himalayan View Trekking Agency, on a 35-kilometer trek to Sahastra Tal, a high-altitude lake at approximately 4,600 meters above sea level. Scheduled to return by June 7, the trekkers were hindered by adverse weather, losing their way and necessitating a joint rescue operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities. Rescue efforts included two Chetak helicopters from the IAF and a private chopper, with SDRF teams dispatched from Dehradun and Uttarkashi.

The rescue operation led to the recovery of the bodies of nine trekkers from Bengaluru, including Asha Sudhakar (71), Anitha Rangappa (55), Venkatesh Prasad K (53), Vinayak Mungurwadi (52), Sujata Mungurwadi (52), Padmanabha K P (50), Chitra Praneeth (48), Sindhu Wakelam (44), and Padmini Hegde (34). The deceased were part of the Karnataka Mountaineering Association, known for their trekking experience. According to Srivatsa S, the association’s secretary, all the victims were seasoned trekkers. The incident occurred when a blizzard struck around 2 pm on Tuesday, leading to the tragic loss of life despite rescue efforts.

The bodies were transported to Joshimath on Thursday morning, marking a somber conclusion to the trekking expedition. While the rescue operation succeeded in saving the remaining trekkers, the event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with high-altitude treks in the Himalayas. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to ensure the safe return of the surviving trekkers and expedite the process of bringing the deceased back to Bengaluru. This incident highlights the critical need for thorough preparation and caution in challenging terrains.