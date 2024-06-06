Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh10 million

Abu Dhabi: Iranian expat Hossein Ahmad Hashemi won Dh10 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw. He won the fortune in series 263 of the draw.

Hossein Ahmad Hashemi has lived in Dubai for the past 20 years, purchased his winning ticket online after five years of participating in the Big Ticket raffle. Hossein will share the prize money with five friends.

Big Ticket resumed operations after a month, following a temporary pause in April. The pause was in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE.