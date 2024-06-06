Commodity Market: Gold price gain sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated sharply in Kerala on June 6, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,840, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. This is the highest price of gold recorded this month. Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7357 per gram down by Rs.630. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6739 per gram down by Rs.578 The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.47%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.43%. The cost of silver is Rs.88710.0 per kg down by Rs.220 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened 0.55% or Rs 396 higher at Rs 72,914 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened at Rs 91,550/kg, 1.22% or Rs 1,106 higher. On Wednesday, gold and silver settled on a positive note in the domestic markets where the gold futures settled at Rs 72,518 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.72%, and the silver futures settled at Rs 90,444 per kilogram with a gain of 0.88%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,365.40 per ounce, after a more than 1% gain on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,384.50. Price of spot silver rose 1.2% to $30.36 per ounce, platinum was up 0.9% at $1,001.70 and palladium gained 1.1% to $941.25.