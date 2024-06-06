Congress’s secures victory in Lakshadweep

The Congress is elated to reclaim the smallest Lok Sabha constituency in the country after many years. Congress candidate Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed won the Lakshadweep seat by defeating the incumbent MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal in a closely contested election. Yusuf TP, backed by the BJP, lost the race. Elections were held across 55 booths on 10 islands, with a total of 57,784 voters participating. Sayeed secured a victory with a majority of 2,647 votes, obtaining 25,726 votes. Faizal received 23,079 votes, while Yusuf TP, from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, supported by the BJP, managed only 201 votes. The NDA failed to fulfill its financial promises, and Faizal, a previous winner in 2014 and 2019, led only in Kiltan, Amini, and Kalpeni, even losing his home island of Androth.

Faizal’s support waned due to criticism for not aiding the island’s people during crises. Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, who became the youngest MP in 2009 at age 26, representing Lakshadweep, faced significant defeats in the 2014 and 2019 elections before making a successful comeback this time. His efforts in forming the Lakshadweep Forum, standing with the people, and leading legal battles significantly benefited his campaign, especially as the residents opposed the BJP, contributing to Yusuf TP’s overwhelming defeat despite his reputation as a well-known religious scholar.

The Congress’s resurgence in Lakshadweep is marked by Sayeed’s commitment to the islanders during administrative challenges, which contrasted sharply with Faizal’s perceived inaction. This shift in voter sentiment allowed Sayeed to leverage his prior experience and advocacy to reclaim the constituency for the Congress, ending a decade-long absence.