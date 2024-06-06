Country announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Manila: Philippines announces Eid Al Adha holiday. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced the public holiday for the observance of Eid Al Adha.

June 17 will be a regular holiday in the country, according to Proclamation No. 579, signed on June 4. Employees in the Philippines will enjoy a three-day weekend next week, from June 15 (Saturday) to 17 (Monday).

Those who will be required to work on this date should be paid 200 per cent of their daily wage, according to the country’s labour law.

Eid Al Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice — is one of the two biggest feasts of Islam, calculated according to Hijri calendar months and determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon.