Delegates from 103 Countries, 25 states to attend Fourth Loka Kerala Sabha

The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, scheduled from June 13 to June 15, will witness the participation of delegates from 103 countries and 25 Indian states, along with around 200 special invitees. The event will commence with a public meeting at the Nishagandhi Auditorium on June 13, followed by sessions at the Kerala Legislative Assembly building.

The state government is currently processing the selection of delegates from the 760 applications received. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Loka Keralam online portal on June 13, along with releasing the Kerala Migration Survey report. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will preside over the event, which will also include a seminar on the migration survey.

During the fourth edition, various presentations are planned on topics such as the draft Emigration Bill 2021, foreign recruitment programs, sustainable rehabilitation initiatives, safety and vulnerabilities in emigration, emerging job opportunities and skills development, changing immigration and employment laws in different countries, and the role of NRKs in transitioning to a knowledge economy. The Loka Kerala Sabha serves as a platform for the global Malayali diaspora to come together and contribute their expertise for the development of Kerala, organized by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites.