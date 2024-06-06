Delhi court denies Kejriwal’s bail, extends custody to June 19

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail request in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam. Kejriwal had sought a seven-day bail for medical reasons, but the Rouse Avenue Court extended his judicial custody until June 19. The court instructed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure all necessary medical tests and treatment for Kejriwal. His application for default bail will be reviewed on June 7, with Kejriwal appearing via video conferencing.

Kejriwal surrendered to Tihar Jail on June 2 after his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court for election campaigning, expired. He was sent to judicial custody until June 5 following his surrender. Previously, he had been released on interim bail on May 10, which expired on June 1, the final day of the general elections.