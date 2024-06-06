Delhi Court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram in Chinese visa scam

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Chinese visa scam case, where he was accused of involvement in money laundering. The case stems from allegations that Karti received a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide to secure approval from the Union Home Ministry for reusing visas for Chinese workers involved in a power plant project in Punjab.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the bribe was allegedly funneled into a company controlled by Karti through a fictitious cash transaction. The charge sheet filed against Karti, along with Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, detailed these allegations.

On March 19, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi acknowledged the prosecution’s complaint and summoned all the accused, including Karti, to appear before it on April 15. Among the other accused listed in the charge sheet are Padam Dugar, Vikas Makharia, Mansoor Siddiqi, and Dugar Housing Ltd. Karti, 52, has undergone several rounds of questioning by the federal agency, and his bail comes amid ongoing legal proceedings regarding the alleged money laundering activities.