Flynas launches flights to 17 destinations: Details

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabia,flynas has announced flights to 17 destinations. The new services were announced as part of a summer 2024 season.
Destinations for the 2024 summer season include the city of El-Alamein on the North Coast of Egypt for the first time, with outbound flights taking off from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.
Flynas Summer Destinations 2024:
Antalya, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey
Trabzon, Turkey
Tbilisi, Georgia
Batumi, Georgia
Baku, Azerbaijan
Salalah, Oman
Hurghada, Egypt
Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
El-Alamein, Egypt
Czech Republic, Prague,
Sarajevo, Bosnia
Tirana, Albania
Podgorica, Montenegro
Vienna, Austria
Salzburg, Austria
Flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007.
