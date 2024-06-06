Flynas launches flights to 17 destinations: Details

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabia,flynas has announced flights to 17 destinations. The new services were announced as part of a summer 2024 season.

Destinations for the 2024 summer season include the city of El-Alamein on the North Coast of Egypt for the first time, with outbound flights taking off from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

Flynas Summer Destinations 2024:

Antalya, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey

Trabzon, Turkey

Tbilisi, Georgia

Batumi, Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan

Salalah, Oman

Hurghada, Egypt

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

El-Alamein, Egypt

Czech Republic, Prague,

Sarajevo, Bosnia

Tirana, Albania

Podgorica, Montenegro

Vienna, Austria

Salzburg, Austria

Flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007.