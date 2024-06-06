French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter semifinals

Paris: In tennis, the second-seeded Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden entered the semifinals of the French Open. The Indo-Australian pair defeated Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in men’s doubles quarterfinals by ‘7-6, (3) 5-7, 6-1’ at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

In the semifinals, they’ll face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy. In January, Bopanna and Ebden emerged victorious in the Australian Open men’s doubles final, defeating Bolelli and Vavassori.

A win in the French Open would mark Rohan Bopanna’s second title at the tournament, following his mixed doubles victory in 2017. Bopanna will also take part in the Paris Olympics later this year when he will partner Balaji in the men’s doubles. Earlier this year, Bopanna became the oldest World No.1.