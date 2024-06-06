FSL Report: Teen’s Blood Sample in Pune Porsche Accident Replaced with Mother’s

The forensic science laboratory’s report submitted to the Pune police’s crime branch has affirmed that the blood sample collected from a woman at Sassoon General Hospital, following the May 19 Porsche crash, indeed belongs to the mother of the 17-year-old driver, as stated by ACP Sunil Tambe on Wednesday.

In response to the situation, Pune’s Juvenile Justice Board has extended the detention of the teenager at a shelter home until June 12, citing concerns about his welfare due to the custody of his parents and grandfather.

Meanwhile, the sessions court has granted an extension to the police custody of the teen’s parents, Vishal Agarwal and Shivani Agarwal, until June 10, along with the detention of Dr. Srihari Halnor, Dr. Ajay Taware, and Atul Ghatkamble from Sassoon Hospital until June 7, in connection with the case. Additionally, two doctors and a hospital employee were previously arrested for allegedly replacing the minor’s blood samples to falsify evidence suggesting he was not under the influence during the accident. It’s alleged that one of the doctors had communicated with the teen’s father.