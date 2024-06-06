Heavy rainfall disrupts power and network; BSNL users hit hard

In Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, known for its high number of BSNL customers, a severe network outage has occurred due to persistent power cuts from heavy rainfall in the hills. The residents of hilly villages and valleys, reliant on BSNL for stable connectivity, find themselves in a dire situation as the network fails during power outages.

The region, especially villages on the edge of Kudremukh National Park, previously under Sanse Gram Panchayat, now faces significant network issues amidst existing infrastructural challenges. The once-reliable BSNL network has become a source of frustration, often being down for up to five minutes, which proves problematic during emergencies.

Areas such as Samse, Iro Netravati, Elaneeru, Balgar, Gutyadka, Patigudda, SK Meigal, Karle, and Kalakodu are particularly affected. In emergencies, like when someone falls ill, the lack of network forces people to physically seek help from different houses. Locals criticize BSNL officials for negligence and demand immediate action, suggesting the installation of diesel generators or UPS systems to ensure continuous network availability during power outages.