India’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index eases to five-month low in May

New Delhi: New Delhi: India’s services sector growth softened in May. It touched a five-month low in May following stiff competition, price pressures, and a severe heatwave. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P revealed this.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 60.2 in May from 60.8 in April and 61.2 in March and remained lower than February’s 60.6. The reading, however, remained above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, for 34 months. The index had hit a six-month peak of 61.8 in January.

The HSBC Global India Services PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to about 400 service sector companies. The PMI data is an indicator of the health of the economy. It serves as a crucial economic health indicator.

India’s services sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. It contributes to over 50% of India’s GDP.

Meanwhile, India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a three-month low of 57.5 in May. The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, eased to 57.5 in May from 58.8 in April. The May reading was also less than the flash projection of 58.4. However, the index has remained above its long-run average and also above the 50-mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for nearly three years now.

The PMI is a weighted average of the five indices, namely New Orders (30%), Output (25%), Employment (20%), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15%), and Stocks of Purchases (10%). The index is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers.