iQoo launches Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Pad 2 and iQoo Pad 2 Pro were unveiled in China. The new tablets come in three colour options and offer up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. Both models are currently up for sale in China and are available in Gray Crystal, Lan Ting and Silver Wing colours (translated from Chinese).

Price of iQoo Pad 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and 16GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The iQoo Pad 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh10 million

iQoo Pad 2 Pro specifications:

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064×3,096 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It includes three-dimensional cooling system with a 37,000mm square heat dissipation area.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro sports a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Pad 2 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, and gyroscope for authentication. It offers facial recognition for authentication. It includes eight speakers.

Sensor options of the iQoo Pad 2 are identical to the iQoo Pad 2 Pro. It lacks Wi-Fi 7 connectivity but it also offers facial recognition feature. iQoo has packed a 10,000mAh battery on the iQoo Pad 2 Pro with support for 44W fast charging.