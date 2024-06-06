Kangana becomes fourth Himachal woman elected to Lok Sabha

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has become the fourth woman ever elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, and the first who is not from a royal family. Representing the BJP, Kangana defeated Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh, a member of the Rampur royal family and state public works minister, by 74,755 votes in the Mandi constituency. Previously, Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur of Kapurthala, Chandresh Kumari of Jodhpur, and Pratibha Singh of Rampur, all from royal families, had held Lok Sabha seats from Himachal.

Kangana is the third woman elected from the Mandi seat. Historically, the Mandi seat has been dominated by princely state scions, who have won 13 out of 19 times. This year, voters chose Kangana, who became the first celebrity to contest and win elections in the state. The BJP won all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, including Shimla. The state has a total electorate of over 57 lakh, with women voters outnumbering men in several constituencies, including Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

Women’s issues were central to the election campaigns of both the BJP and Congress. While Congress promised Rs 8,500 per month for women, the BJP questioned the delivery of Rs 1,500 per month promised by Congress in the previous assembly polls. In Mandi, women cast 5,03,173 votes compared to 4,94,657 by men. In Hamirpur and Kangra, women’s turnout also exceeded men’s, reflecting the focus on female voters in this election.