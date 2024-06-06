Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’: Details

Mumbai: The leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has launched the ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for the Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+, and Celerio LXI. The company has introduced these models with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The brand has reduced the price range of AGS variants. The offer is valid on selected models, which include S-Presso, Alto K10, Wagon-R, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, FRONX, Baleno, and Ignis.

The Alto K10 VXI+ Dream Series follows the same style statement as the standard version, featuring a decent-sized front grill, body-color door handle, and dark finish side mirrors. The other notable features include a reverse parking camera, security system, speaker (1Pair), interior styling kit (Silver Ornament), and wheel arc cladding (Black).

The S-Presso VXI+, it gets body side moulding (Black & Silver), side skid plate, rear skid plate, front skid plate, front grille garnish (Chrome), back door garnish (Full Chrome), number plate frame.

The Celerio LXI Dream Series is has been treated with pioneer Multimedia stereo, reverse parking camera and speaker (1 Pair) among other advanced features.

All three hatchbacks – Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio – are powered by a 1-litre petrol engine (67 PS / 89 Nm). The Dream Edition of these hatchbacks are only available with a 5-speed manual transmission option.