MG Motor launches Gloster Desert Storm, Snow Storm Editions in India: Details

Mumbai: MG Motor India has introduced two new versions of its flagship SUV, the MG Gloster: the Desert Storm and Snow Storm editions. Both the models are priced at Rs 41.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both new editions are inspired by natural elements. The Desert Storm edition boasts a deep golden color, reminiscent of desert sand, while the Snow Storm edition comes in the pristine snow-white shade.

Both editions feature a sleek, blacked-out aesthetic, including a black front grille with the MG logo, black headlamps with red accents, black ORVMs, black alloy wheels, and black B and C pillars. The Snow Storm edition also includes additional red accents to enhance its snowy look.

Inside, both editions offer luxurious black leather upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. Other features include illuminated scuff plates, a honeycomb pattern on the roof liner, a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also boasts automatic parking assist, automatic gear shift with auto park, and front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, along with 12-way electrical adjustment.

The Gloster remains mechanically unchanged, continuing to offer Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This includes Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Open Warning, and Lane Change Assist.

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the Gloster offers both single and twin-turbo variants. The single turbo variant produces 161 Bhp and 375 Nm of torque, while the twin-turbo variant delivers 215 Bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Available in both 2WD and 4WD, all variants come with automatic transmission.