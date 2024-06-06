Motorola launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 2024 was unveiled in the US. The company hasn’t given any details regarding its global availability yet. The Motorola Edge 2024 is priced in the US at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 45,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The company also confirmed that the phone will be available in Canada over the coming months.

The Motorola Edge 2024 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) curved pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

The Motorola Edge 2024 has a dual rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Edge 2024 is equipped with a Quick Button, which is placed on the left side of the handset. It can be customised to launch an app or perform a specific action within an app in an instant. The phone also comes with an IP68 build for dust and water resistance.

Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Motorola Edge 2024 with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone offers 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C (USB 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4) connectivity options. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint scanner.