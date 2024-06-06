NDA Leader Urges Government to Reevaluate Agniveer Scheme

A senior leader from Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, has urged the government to review the Agniveer scheme, which recruits youth into the Armed Forces for a four-year term. Tyagi, a close aide of party chief Nitish Kumar, emphasized widespread dissatisfaction with the scheme across various states. While the JD(U) is not outright opposing the scheme, they believe the public’s concerns need to be addressed comprehensively.

Introduced in 2022, the Agniveer scheme retains only 25% of recruits after four years, with the rest receiving financial benefits upon release. This approach has faced criticism from the defense community, which argues it undermines the forces’ warfighting capabilities and disadvantages soldiers. The Congress party has even pledged to scrap the scheme and revert to the previous recruitment process in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tyagi also mentioned that JD(U) national president CM Nitish Kumar has written to the Law Commission chief regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), advocating for a solution through dialogue with all stakeholders. Post the Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP didn’t achieve its anticipated success, JD(U) has taken stances on key issues like nationwide caste surveys and granting special status to Bihar. The support of allies like Nitish Kumar has become crucial for the BJP in forming the government.