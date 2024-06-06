Newly Elected BJP MP Suresh Gopi to Meet Narendra Modi Today

Newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, is scheduled to meet NDA’s Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday (June 6), departing from Kochi Airport at 3 pm. Amid speculation about a potential ministerial role, Gopi clarified that he would defer to the directives of the BJP leadership. While expressing his passion for acting, he affirmed readiness to adapt his priorities as necessary for his new responsibilities, emphasizing a preference for a role as an MP with access to all departments rather than being confined to a single ministerial office.

Asserting his commitment to both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Gopi emphasized his intention to advocate for both states as an MP from South India. He pledged to extend his efforts beyond his constituency of Thrissur, seeking to address broader regional concerns. Gopi highlighted the importance of effective implementation of projects for the benefit of Kerala, urging cooperation from relevant ministries.

Discussing specific projects, Gopi mentioned ongoing efforts to extend the Kochi Metro to Thrissur and plans for constructing a cross highway to alleviate traffic congestion between Mannuthy and Changaramkulam. His victory in the elections, securing 4,12,338 votes, positioned him ahead of CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar and Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, signaling a notable shift in electoral dynamics in the region.