Notorious gangster killed in UP Police encounter

A notorious gangster from Bihar, Nilesh Rai, who had a bounty of Rs 2.25 lakh, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, officials confirmed. The joint operation, conducted by Special Task Forces (STFs) from both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, took place on Wednesday night. According to senior police official Amitabh Yash, who oversees the UP STF and Law and Order, Rai had 16 criminal cases against him, including charges of murder, robbery, and extortion.

“In a coordinated effort between the Noida Unit of UP STF and Bihar STF, an encounter occurred with criminals in the Ratanpuri police station area of Muzaffarnagar,” Yash said. “During the encounter, Nilesh Rai, a notorious criminal from Begusarai with a reward of Rs 2.25 lakh on his head, was critically injured. He was transported to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.”

Earlier this year, on February 24, police raided Rai’s hideout in Begusarai. During the raid, Rai and his associates fired indiscriminately at the police, injuring one officer seriously before fleeing the scene. Authorities have launched further investigations to uncover more details about Rai’s criminal activities and network.