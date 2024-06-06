Peru becomes first South American country to adopt UPI

New Delhi: Peru has become first South American country to adopt UPI technology of India. NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and the Reserve Bank of Peru have announced a partnership to enable a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) technology -like real-time payment system in the Latin American country.

‘NPCI International Payments Limited and the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) have announced a partnership to enable the deployment of a UPI-like real-time payments system in Peru,’ it said. The Indian embassy of Lima (Peru and Bolivia) called the collaboration as new chapter in FinTech cooperation between India and Peru.

‘Our partnership with the BCRP aims to strengthen Peru’s financial infrastructure, to foster economic growth. We will be working together to address our common objective of promoting digital payments, financial inclusion, cost optimisation, and transparency in the payment landscape, with scope for further scalability and adaptability, to embrace future technological advancements and market demands,’ said Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International.

NIPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India.