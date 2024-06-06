PM Modi pledges to serve 140 cr Indians after NDA elects him leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poised to take the oath for a third consecutive term as head of the coalition government, chaired a meeting on Wednesday with members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), who unanimously elected him as their leader. Following this decision, Modi assured the 140 crore people of India via X, formerly Twitter, that the alliance is committed to building a “Viksit Bharat.” He emphasized the alliance’s dedication to national progress and regional aspirations, expressing confidence in continued service to the nation.

The NDA MPs will formally elect Modi as their leader on June 7, after which they will present their letters of support to the President, as confirmed by HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The new government is expected to be sworn in over the weekend, with ongoing negotiations regarding ministry distribution among allies. The meeting, attended by 21 leaders from 16 parties, including key figures like TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, reaffirmed their confidence in Modi’s leadership and the NDA’s commitment to improving living standards and ensuring all-round development.

Despite the NDA’s victory of 293 seats in the Lok Sabha election, surpassing the majority mark, the BJP fell short of an outright majority and now depends on its allies for government formation. The meeting showcased a united front, with leaders like Naidu and Kumar reaffirming their support for Modi. The resolution passed at the meeting highlighted the NDA’s pro-people policies and the nation’s development over the last decade under Modi’s leadership. Allies praised Modi’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat” and pledged to continue working towards this goal, commending his efforts in enhancing India’s global stature and poverty eradication.