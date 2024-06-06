PM Modi to invite world leaders to swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to invite leaders from neighboring countries to his swearing-in ceremony on June 8, sources revealed on Wednesday, June 6. The expected invitees include leaders from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already been invited and accepted the invitation, confirmed by Sri Lanka’s President’s Media Division. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also accepted her invitation during a phone call with Modi.

Other leaders anticipated to receive invitations are Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda.’ Formal invitations will be sent on Thursday, June 6. Modi, set to assume office for a third consecutive term, is leading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, surpassing the majority threshold of 272.

With significant support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the formation of the BJP-led NDA government is confirmed. The swearing-in ceremony on June 8 continues Modi’s tradition of inviting regional leaders, as he did in 2014 with SAARC leaders and in 2019 with leaders from BIMSTEC countries.