President Murmu hosts farewell dinner for outgoing Union Ministers

Following the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This event occurred shortly after PM Modi tendered his resignation, which the President accepted, requesting him and his ministers to continue until the new government is formed.

Earlier in the day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a communique stating that the President had signed the order to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha, based on the Cabinet’s advice, utilizing her powers under Article 85 of the Constitution. The term of the current Lok Sabha was originally set to end on June 16. In the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling NDA secured a majority, although the BJP, with 240 seats, fell short of an absolute majority for the first time since 2014.

On Wednesday, PM Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA, with a resolution passed to reaffirm the government’s dedication to serving marginalized sections of society, including the poor, women, youth, and farmers. The NDA met at Modi’s residence after their electoral victory, paving the way for his third consecutive term, marking a historic achievement as the first ruling alliance to accomplish this feat since 1962.