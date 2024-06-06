Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Sikh community members recently stirred controversy by chanting pro-Khalistan slogans within the precincts of the Golden Temple on Thursday (June 6), commemorating the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. During the demonstration, they also prominently displayed posters featuring Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a significant figure associated with the events leading to the military operation.

Operation Blue Star, initiated by the Indian Army on June 1, 1984, aimed to eliminate Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed supporters who had sought refuge within the Harmandir Sahib Complex, famously known as the Golden Temple, situated in Amritsar, Punjab. The operation, sanctioned by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, resulted in widespread violence and religious clashes, continuing until June 10, 1984.

In response to potential unrest, the Punjab Police has undertaken rigorous security measures throughout Amritsar City. A sizable deployment of 2,300 security personnel, comprising forces such as two companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), one company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as well as 1,000 anti-riot police personnel, and officers from neighboring districts, has been implemented to maintain law and order.