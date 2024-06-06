SC mandates Himachal Pradesh to release water to alleviate Delhi’s shortage

Amid Delhi’s severe water scarcity aggravated by the ongoing heatwave, the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday to release 137 cusecs of surplus water on Friday. This decision aims to provide immediate relief to the national capital grappling with crippling water shortages.

The court’s directive mandates the Himachal Pradesh government to inform Haryana beforehand about the release of water. Moreover, the apex court cautioned the Delhi government against any wastage of this vital resource, emphasizing the need for prudent water management.

Last week, the AAP-led Delhi government petitioned the Supreme Court seeking additional water supply from neighboring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The plea underscored the urgent need for water in Delhi, which faces extreme shortages due to soaring temperatures. In response, Delhi authorities have imposed stringent measures to curb water wastage, including fines for violators and the disconnection of illegal water connections. The Supreme Court’s intervention aims to address the immediate water needs of Delhi residents and ensure effective water management during this challenging period.