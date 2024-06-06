SIT arrests 2 associates of Karnataka minister in Valmiki corporation scam

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested three individuals connected to a significant illegal money transfer involving the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation. Among those apprehended are Nekkunti Nagaraj from Ballari district, his father-in-law Nageshwar Rao, and Satyanarayan, chairman of the Co-operative Bank of Hyderabad. Two of the suspects are close associates of Karnataka’s Minister for Scheduled Tribe Development, B. Nagendra.

The arrests were made after it was revealed that Rs 94.73 crore had been illegally transferred from the corporation’s Union Bank accounts to 18 fake accounts at the First Finance Credit Co-operative Society (FFCCSL) in Hyderabad, led by Satyanarayan. The scheme, which was executed over several months, involved the creation of bogus accounts at the co-operative bank. The SIT managed to seize Rs 45 crore from Satyanarayan’s connected bank accounts, though a significant portion of the funds remains missing. One recipient returned Rs 5 crore, acknowledging the fraudulent nature of the transactions.

Satyanarayan, who founded FFCCSL in 2013, has built a network serving over 7,000 customers across 13 branches in Hyderabad. His ties with influential figures in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are being scrutinized as investigators believe these connections may have facilitated the financial fraud. Further complicating the case, the former managing director of Valmiki Corporation, J.G. Padmanabha, and accountant Parasuram G, who were previously arrested, claimed their signatures were forged on the checks used for the transfers. These documents are currently under forensic examination.