Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on June 6 amid volatility. NSE Nifty gained 201.05 points or 0.89% to settle at 22,821.40. BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points or 0.93% to end at 75,074.51.

The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gain led by Large-cap and Midcap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended higher by 237.30 points or 0.48% to settle at 49,291.90. Media and Realty stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while Pharma and FMCG stocks shed.

2,937 stocks advanced, while 888 stocks declined and 97 stocks remain unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 124, and those that hit a 52-week low was 39. In addition, 351 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 202 hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, Sriram Finance, and State Bank Of India. Top losers include Hindalco Industries, Hero MotCorp, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Nestle India.