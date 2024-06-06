Triumph Tiger 850 Sport available in new colours: Details

Mumbai: Triumph India has introduced two new colour schemes for its Tiger 850 Sport adventure tourer motorcycle. The new colours are Korosi Red with Graphite and Roulette Green with Jet Black. In addition to the two new colours, the Tiger 850 Sport is also available in Jet Black with Graphite and Diablo Red with Graphite. The price of the new colour schemes remains unchanged. The ex-showroom price of the 2024 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is Rs 11.95 lakh.

The adventure tourer is powered by an 888 cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder engine that produces 84 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 82 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.

Triumph makes use of a tubular steel frame, a bolt-on subframe, and a twin-sided aluminium swingarm. Marzocchi manufactures the suspension units for the Tiger 850 Sport. The front fork is 45 mm upside-down, and the rear mono-shock unit may be adjusted manually for preload.

The motorcycle comes to a rest with twin 320 mm discs in the front gripped by Brembo Stylema 4-piston Monobloc callipers with a radial front master cylinder, and a single 255 mm disc in the rear with a Brembo single piston sliding calliper. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system available.