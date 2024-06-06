Vivo launches S19 and S19 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro were launched in China. The base Vivo S19 is offered in three colour options – Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan and Pine Smoke Ink (translated from Chinese), while the Pro variant comes in Misty Blue, Sword Shadow Gray and Thousands of Green Mountains (translated) shades.

Vivo S19 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the 8GB + 256GB option and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S19 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,300), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,800) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), respectively.

Both Vivo S19 and the S19 Pro sport 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the Pro version comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. They run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box.

The base Vivo S19 is equipped with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E primary sensor, while the Vivo S19 Pro has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 primary rear sensor. Both handsets carry 8-megapixel sensors paired with ultra-wide-angle lenses. The Vivo S19 Pro also features a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The smartphones also have 50-megapixel front camera sensors.

Both Vivo S19 and S19 Pro support 80W fast charging. The base Vivo S19 carries a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro version has a 5,500mAh cell. The phones also support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, up to Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC connectivity.