AAP Suspends Former MLA Nitin Tyagi for ‘Anti-Party’ Actions

Former MLA Nitin Tyagi was suspended by the AAP on Friday for alleged “anti-party” conduct during the recent Lok Sabha elections. AAP’s Delhi state convener, Gopal Rai, communicated the decision to Tyagi, citing his involvement in activities contrary to the party’s interests during the 2024 elections. Rai’s letter informed Tyagi of his suspension from the party’s primary membership pending further disciplinary proceedings.

In response, Tyagi expressed disbelief, questioning if expressing truthful opinions within the party was now considered “anti-party.” Sharing Rai’s letter on social media, Tyagi emphasized that deviating from the party’s fundamental principles constituted true anti-party behavior. He implicitly referenced the AAP’s alliance with the Congress in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, suggesting that campaigning for parties against the will of the people who elected AAP members was truly detrimental to the party’s integrity.