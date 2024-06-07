Air India Express to operate a weekly flight to this Gulf country: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express is set to start a weekly flight to Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate weekly flight from Tiruchy International Airport to Jeddah. This flight will include a stopover in Mangaluru. The service will start from June 12.

According to the schedule, the Air India Express flight will leave Tiruchy at 12.55 PM and reach Jeddah at 6.25 PM. The return flight will depart from Jeddah at 7.25 PM and arrive in Tiruchy at 5.35 AM. This service will be available every Wednesday.

With this new route, Tiruchy will now connect to 10 international destinations. Previously, Saudi Arabian Airlines operated a Tiruchy-Jeddah service, which was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.