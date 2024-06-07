‘Bad Cop’ Action Drama Premieres June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar announced that the action drama series “Bad Cop,” starring actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will premiere on June 21. Described as a classic cop vs villain narrative with numerous twists, the show marks the first fictional series from Fremantle India, renowned for producing reality shows like “India’s Got Talent” and “Indian Idol.” Directed by Aditya Datt, the series follows Devaiah as Karan, an intense cop pursuing Kazbe (Kashyap), a powerful and deadly villain, while balancing personal relationships. Devaiah also portrays Arjun, a witty thief, with the trio’s fates becoming unexpectedly intertwined.

According to Devaiah, “Bad Cop” offers a thrilling yet purely entertaining storyline, with his character’s complexity and the dynamic between Karan and Arjun presenting significant challenges. Kashyap, on the other hand, described his character Kazbe mama as a unique and charismatic villain, drawing inspiration from various negative roles he has portrayed before. With no specific preparation process, Kashyap relied on script guidance and drew traits from iconic characters like Nana Patekar in “Parinda” and Irrfan Khan in “Haasil” to embody Kazbe’s powerful and intense persona.

Written by Rensil D’Silva, “Bad Cop” also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles. With its blend of action, suspense, and character-driven drama, the series promises to deliver a gripping narrative that captivates audiences when it debuts on Disney+ Hotstar.