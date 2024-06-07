British Airways to launch new daily flight to this Indian city: Details

London: The flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, British Airways will operate a new daily flight to India. The airline will start a daily flight connecting Delhi and London Heathrow. The service will start from April 20, 2025.

With this addition, British Airways will offer 63 flights a week to 5 cities in India. Currently, the airline operates 56 weekly flights to India, including daily flights from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The new Delhi-London route will be served by a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

‘We eagerly anticipate welcoming passengers on board our new flights and continuing our legacy of excellence in the skies,’ said Moran Birger, Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Middle East.