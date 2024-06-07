Chirag Paswan chosen as leader of LJP (Ram Vilas) Parliamentary Party

In a meeting held on Friday (June 7) in Delhi, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) elected Chirag Paswan as the leader of the LJP Parliamentary Party. Expressing their unwavering support, the LJP (Ram Vilas) pledged “unconditional” backing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, attributing the BJP-led NDA’s triumph in the recent Lok Sabha elections to his leadership, as stated by Chirag Paswan.

During a meeting on Wednesday, leaders of the BJP-led NDA unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader and emphasized the government’s commitment to serving marginalized communities such as the poor, women, youth, and farmers. Paswan reiterated their support for the Prime Minister’s leadership, affirming their acceptance without any conditions, in response to questions about the Wednesday gathering.

Chirag Paswan emerged victorious in the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, securing over 1.70 lakh votes more than his closest rival from the RJD, according to the Election Commission. He relinquished his Jamui seat, where he served two consecutive terms, to contest from Hajipur, a constituency represented by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, for eight terms.